Benefits cheat took nearly 900 international flights

Sahin Lim said he didn't like travelling as he illegally claimed £40,000 in benefits.

Lim travelled to various countries over the nine-year period.

A benefits cheat who claimed he didn't like travelling took 839 international flights over nine years.

Sahin Lim, 61, had five undeclared bank accounts which saw transactions worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

He travelled to countries such as Australia, America, Thailand and Ecuador while illegally claiming £40,000 worth of benefits.

On Tuesday, Lim, from Glasgow, admitted receiving £16,491 in income support, employment support allowance and jobseekers allowance, between April 1, 2005 and May 9, 2014.

Between April 25, 2005 and April 21, 2015 he received a total of £23,508 for housing and council tax benefit, all without declaring a change of circumstances.

The Department for Work and Pensions later learned that over the period of the charges, £426,625 went in to his undeclared accounts, and £423,436 left again.

Procurator fiscal depute Richard Hill said: "Over the period of the charges, Lim received numerous information leaflets informing him of the requirement to inform authorities if there was a change in personal circumstances including any changes to money coming in or any other sources of income not declared.

'Mr Lim is a prominent member of the Turkish community in Glasgow. His position is that over the period of the charges he was repeatedly entrusted by other parties to carry out financial transactions on their behalf.' Defence lawyer Ryan Sloan

"During the period of the charges, Lim completed 45 forms and applications where he failed to declare a change of circumstances."

He was spoken to on the phone in May 2010, June 2011, August 2012 and August 2013 and on each occasion claimed he had no savings, no other money in any other bank accounts and no other income.

Mr Hill said: "During this period, Lim completed several medical assessment forms in relation to his employment support allowance claim.

"Within the forms the accused stated he would only go outdoors if he had an appointment, that he did not like going outdoors alone, spends the majority of his time in his house and does not like travelling."

Defence lawyer Ryan Sloan said: "Mr Lim is a prominent member of the Turkish community in Glasgow.

"His position is that over the period of the charges he was repeatedly entrusted by other parties to carry out financial transactions on their behalf.

"The only benefit he would receive would be in the purchase of his flights.

"He accepted that all of this money has been going through these accounts."

Sheriff Joseph Platt deferred sentence for reports and remanded Lim in custody.

