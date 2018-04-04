Man charged over death in flat as ten taken to hospital
A 49-year-old man was found dead on Raithburn Road in Castlemilk, Glasgow.
A man has been charged following the death of another man in a flat.
A 49-year-old man was found dead on Raithburn Road in Castlemilk, Glasgow, at 4.40am on Tuesday.
Officers have charged a 41-year-old in connection with the discovery.
He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Ten people, including two women and eight children, were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the alleged incident but have now been released.
