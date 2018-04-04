Commuters face rush hour train delays due to flooding

Flooding at Linlithgow Station has caused services to be cancelled or delayed.

Delays: Staff working to repair issue. SWNS

Commuters are facing rush hour train delays due to flooding.

Flooding on the railway at Linlithgow Station has caused trains to be cancelled or delayed.

Services between Edinburgh and Dunblane have been affected.

A ScotRail spokesman said: "We are dealing with a signalling issue at Linlithgow which has been caused by flooding.

"Services are subject to delays, alterations and cancellations as a result.

"Our staff are on site working hard to repair the issue, however, repairs are taking a little bit longer than first anticipated."

