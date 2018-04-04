Two teenage girls followed and grabbed by man in street

The girls, aged 15 and 16, had stepped off a bus in Castlemilk, Glasgow, when they were targeted.

Croftfoot Road: Man followed two teenage girls. Google

Two teenagers have been followed and grabbed by an older man in a street in Glasgow.

The girls, aged 15 and 16, came into contact with the man after leaving a number five bus on Croftfoot Road, near Raithburn, Castlemilk, on Friday night.

He first followed the 15-year-old off the bus and towards the Croftfoot Roundabout before grabbing her as she tried to cross the road.

When the girl called for her mum the man let go and made off in the direction of Raithburn Road, Castlemilk where he approached the second girl.

He followed the 16-year-old to her home address, trying to engage her in conversation by asking her where she stayed and if she had a boyfriend, before again attempting to grab hold of her by the shoulders as she tried to enter her door.

She managed to get away from the man and neither girl was injured in the incident.

Speaking to STV News the 15-year-old's mum said: "My daughter got off the bus at Croftfoot road and he followed her off and tried to grab her as she was crossing the road, but when she started to shout and pull her phone out he ran away.

"He then caught up with her wee friend who had already gotten off at the stop before.

"He was asking things like did she have a boyfriend and where did she live and when she got to her close he tried to pull her back with the shoulders.

"The girls are ok now but still a bit shaken by it all, but I am afraid to let her out of my sight now."

A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident and said: "Enquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances and identify the man."

