Landlord refused licence after illegally leasing flats

Harpal Singh was found to be illegally leasing 14 properties in Glasgow without a licence.

Banned: Harpal Singh has been refused a licence. STV

A rogue landlord who rented flats in a block where a fatal fire broke out has been banned from letting property.

In 1999, two students - James Fraser and Daniel Heron - died after a fire broke out in one of Singh's properties.

A third boy, Christopher Lewis, was saved by firefighters.

Singh was jailed for 30 months for perjury after lying under oath at the fatal accident inquiry into the deaths, which ruled all three boys would have survived had the flat had working smoke alarms and didn't have metal bars over the windows.

Despite his role in the tragedy, councillors have been told he has continued to illegally rent out 14 unsafe properties while unlicensed.

The council have been building a case against Singh ever since he reapplied to be a landlord in 2013.

An inspection report of the properties in 2017 revealed a list of dangerous problems, including a lack of smoke alarms and windows which couldn't be opened.

Six of the properties have now been placed under closure orders and Singh has accumulated an unpaid council tax bill of £150,000.

Sandra White, MSP for Glasgow Kelvin said: "I was absolutely appalled that this man could go ahead and illegally rent out flats.

"I was appalled that he had the nerve and the cheek to put forward for another landlord licence.

"I think the council has acted swiftly but it's appalling that he was able to get away with it for all these years."

A spokesman said: "Officers from the Landlord Registration Unit have worked extremely hard to gather the evidence that has led to this decision.

"Recently acquired powers of inspection allowed us to gain entry to the applicant's properties for the first time and that revealed multiple issues with the condition of those properties.

"The applicant was also found to be operating unlicensed HMOs as well as running up substantial council tax arrears.

"We are pleased that the members of the committee found that the applicant is not a fit and proper person to be a landlord."

