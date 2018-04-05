Woman almost loses fingers during American Bulldog attack

She was taken to hospital in a serious condition following the incident in Clydebank.

A woman almost lost her fingers after being mauled by her own American Bulldog.

The attack happened in woods near Beardmore Street in Clydebank.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious arm injuries after her American Bulldog turned on her at 12.30pm on Monday.

Police were forced to wrestle the dog to get it under control.

A spokeswoman said: "Enquires are continuing into the incident.

"A woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries."

