Sacked doctor caught with guns and 'bad guys' list jailed

Dr Martin Watt was given 12 years in prison after hatching plans to assassinate staff.

Doctor: Martin Watt had sub-machine guns. Police Scotland

A sacked doctor who was caught with guns and a "bad guys" list has been jailed for 12 years.

Dr Martin Watt compiled a list of people he blamed for his dismissal from Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, Lanarkshire, and hatched a plan to assassinate them.

Police found three Skorpion sub-machine guns, two Valtro pistols and bullets including 57 dum-dum bullets when they searched his Cumbernauld home in May, last year, after a tip-off.

Discovery: Pistols were also found. Police Scotland

At the High Court in Glasgow, the former accident and emergency consultant was jailed for 12 years after being found guilty of intent to endanger life.

He will also be supervised for a further three years on release.

Watt's internet use will also be monitored and packages ordered online could be checked.

Officers also uncovered a list of names, along with information on individuals' addresses and car registrations.

He said the people on the list were those involved in his "bullying, harassment and eventual dismissal".

Watt assessed how to assassinate people before expressing his thoughts on paper.

The template for the attacks was based on a film about a group of mercenaries called Killer Elite starring Robert De Niro.

Watt also carried out target practice with a Skorpion sub-machine gun at a forest area close to a motorway near his home.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.