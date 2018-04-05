Detectives quiz bus passengers in search for missing woman

Julie Reilly was last seen on supermarket CCTV in Govan, Glasgow, two months ago.

Julie Reilly: She was reported missing on February 15. Police Scotland

Police officers have boarded buses in Glasgow to quiz passengers in their search for a woman who has been missing for two months.

Julie Reilly, from Sheildhall Road, Govan, was last seen on CCTV in an Aldi supermarket on Paisley Road West on Tuesday, February 6.

The 47-year-old was reported missing on February 15 after failing to turn up for several appointments.

Detectives and uniformed officers carried out inquiries on Shieldhall Road on Thursday morning, near the row of shops where she was last seen.

Officers also spent two hours boarding buses in the area to speak to passengers and hand out leaflets, as Ms Reilly was a frequent user of local transport services.

Police Scotland has previously deployed its underwater unit, dog branch and specialist search officers in its bid to trace the missing woman, who needs daily medication.

She is described as white, 5ft tall with medium build and dyed blonde hair and was last seen she was wearing a pink jacket, jeans and aqua coloured trainers.

'I am hopeful that these operations will help jog people's memories, reminding them of when they last saw her. We know she used local buses a lot and it's possible some of the people who use these routes regularly may have seen her or spoken to her.' Detective chief inspector Mark Bell

Ms Reilly has also previously been known to use the surnames Hanlon, Martin and Collins.

Detective chief inspector Mark Bell said: "It is imperative that we do everything that we can to find Julie.

"I am hopeful that these operations will help jog people's memories, reminding them of when they last saw her.

"We know she used local buses a lot and it's possible some of the people who use these routes regularly may have seen her or spoken to her.

"I'm hoping the information we gather here will yield some positive results enabling us to follow up lines of inquiry which will lead us to locating Julie.

"Understandably, her family are incredibly concerned and just want to know what has happened to her."

He added: "I would appeal to anyone who has any information about Julie or about where she may have gone to contact us."

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or officers in the incident room on 0141 305 4510.

