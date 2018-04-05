Demolition under way after Glasgow nightclub blaze

Billowing smoke engulfed the city's Sauchiehall Street during the fire on March 22.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5756358126001-aerial-footage-of-victoria-s-nightclub-blaze.jpg" />

The demolition of buildings devastated by a fire in Glasgow city centre is under way.

Smoke engulfed Sauchiehall Street during the blaze on March 22, which broke out in Victoria's nightclub and spread to nearby buildings.

Glasgow City Council later decided buildings at 92-96 and 98-106 were unsafe and would have to be torn down.

As well as Victoria's, they house businesses including Greggs, Holland and Barrett and Specsavers, as well as the former Salon Cinema.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5756213214001-firefighters-battle-ferocious-nightclub-blaze.jpg" />

Roads and footpaths in the surrounding area could be closed for up to two months, the council has warned.

At the height of the blaze more than 120 firefighters battled to bring the flames under control.

Nearby buildings were evacuated and smoke could be seen billowing across Glasgow, while people were warned to stay indoors amid asbestos fears.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service described it as one of the largest fires during the last five years.

