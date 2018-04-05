Three arrested after women 'assaulted in carjacking bids'
The men, aged 44, 30 and 20, have been charged in connection with two separate incidents.
Three men have been arrested following two alleged carjacking incidents in Bishopbriggs.
The trio, aged 20, 30 and 44, have been charged in connection with assaults and robberies which are said to have taken place early on Wednesday morning.
At around 8.15am it was alleged that a 59-year-old woman had the keys to her Mini Cooper stolen after being assaulted in an Asda car park on Kirkintilloch Road.
Then a short time later a 37-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and robbed of her Renault Clio in nearby Murrayfield.
The 59-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary to receive treatment to a hand injury.
The 37-year-old was uninjured and her car has since been recovered.
