Well plaid: Basketball star Earl Brown's Kiltwalk slam dunk

The American 6ft 6in Glasgow Rocks player lends his support to charity fundraiser.

Earl Brown is backing the Kiltwalk. Kiltwalk

American basketball star Earl Brown donned a kilt for the first time as he scored a slam dunk for a charity fundraiser.

The 6ft 6in Glasgow Rocks player was shooting hoops for the Kiltwalk, which takes place in the city on April 29.

He pulled on the kilt to mark today's Tartan Day after a training session at the Emirates Arena.

Daniel Bajwoulk, general manager at Glasgow Rocks, said: "The Rocks are proud to have the opportunity to be associated with the Kiltwalk.

"To all those making the Kiltwalk trek this year, I wish you all the best and be sure to stay hydrated!"

The Kiltwalk, backed by Sir Tom Hunter, will also take place in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and from St Andrews to Dundee later this year.

It attracted 14,000 walkers in 2017 and raised £2.5m for nearly 800 charities across Scotland.

It already has the backing of big-name Scots such as tennis star Andy Murray and Hollywood actor Gerard Butler.

Some of the money raised is distributed through the STV Children's Appeal, the official grant-making partner of the event.

One charity expected to benefit is the Scottish Sports Futures, which works with some of the country's most vulnerable youngsters.

Paul Cooney, chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland-sponsored Kiltwalk, said: "We are really pleased to have netted the Glasgow Rocks, Scotland's only professional basketball team, as ambassadors for the event. I hope this will encourage Rocks' fans to walk for SSF, or any Scottish charity."

