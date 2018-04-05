Jobs lost after accounts clerk stole £100k from employer

Sarah McGartland, 51, transferred cash from Harveys Healthcare into her account.

McGartland appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court. STV

An accounts clerk embezzled more than £100,000 from a care home company, costing four people their jobs.

Sarah McGartland, 51, transferred cash from employer Harveys Healthcare into her and her husband's accounts over 11 months.

She was caught when a director of the firm carried out an audit.

The company has been forced to downsize as a result of her crime.

McGartland, from Ibrox, Glasgow, pleaded guilty at the city's sheriff court to embezzling £102, 398 between January and November 2015 from the company.

The court heard she was jailed for six months in 2010 for forgery and uttering.

Harveys Healthcare looks after elderly residents and at the time had around 40 residents.

Defence lawyer Alan Gravelle told the court that his client has a gambling addiction and had lost £88,827 as a result.

He said her marriage has broken down and she is living with her daughter and has a number of health issues including depression.

Sheriff Andrew Cubie deferred sentence and remanded her in custody.

