Ex-Celtic Boys Club coach to stand trial on abuse charges

The 70-year-old faced the allegations during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Trial: He will appear in June.

Former Celtic Boys Club coach and founder James Torbett is to stand trial charged with historic sexual abuse of six young boys.

The 70-year-old faced the allegations during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Torbett, from Kelvindale in Glasgow, faces 12 charges spanning from January 1970 to August 1994.

The boys mentioned are said to have been aged between four and 14 when Torbett is first accused of abusing them.

A number of locations are listed on the indictment including Barrowfield Football Ground in Glasgow's London Road, where Celtic previously trained.

The offences are said to have occurred at Torbett's home, dormitories in Belgium and France as well as training facilities in Glasgow's west end and Bristol, England.

Prosecutors also list "factory premises" known as The Trophy Centre in the city's Pollokshaws.

Torbett's QC Tony Graham pleaded not guilty on his behalf to the charges.

Judge Lady Stacey set a trial for June. The case could last up to 10 days.

Bail for Torbett was continued.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.