Man held over 'hammer and knife murder' at Glasgow flat

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering another man with a hammer and knife at a flat in Glasgow.

Haider Hayat, 49, was found dead on Raithburn Road in Castlemilk at around 4.40am on Tuesday.

Muhammed Rauf appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, charged with repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a hammer.

He is also alleged to have repeatedly hit him in the neck and body with a knife.

The 41-year-old, from Easterhouse, was remanded in custody and is expected to appear again in the next eight days.

Ten people, including two women and eight children, were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the incident.

They have all since been released.

