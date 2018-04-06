Boys as young as 12 hunted after 'brutal' murder bid

A man was attacked on the Clyde Walkway in Glasgow near the Euro Hostel.

Attempted murder: Man stopped to ask women. Google 2018/Police Scotland

Boys as young as 12 are being hunted after an attempted murder near the River Clyde.

A 21-year-old man was attacked on the Clyde Walkway in Glasgow next to the Euro Hostel at 5pm on Thursday.

He stopped to ask two young women for directions before two boys aged between 12 and 16 assaulted him.

The first boy had dark hair and was wearing black trousers, trainers and a grey North Face hoodie.

He threw a black jacket into the river as he ran off towards the Riverboat Casino.

The second boy has fair hair and was wearing a white and red Lacoste hoodie, blue tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. He was carrying a black rucksack.

Sergeant Alan Moir said: "This was a violent and brutal attack which has left a man with incredibly serious injuries. It is vital that we trace those responsible.

"We know from CCTV that the first boy threw a black jacket into the river as he ran off from the scene and therefore we are asking people to think back, were you in the area around the time of the attack? Did you see anybody throwing anything into the water or running from the area?

"It was still early in the evening and there would have been people going home from work and out walking, running or cycling."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

