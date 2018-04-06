  • STV
Prison officer jailed for sexually assaulting two inmates

Brian Johnstone preyed on one victim while he lay in bed, ill with food poisoning at Barlinnie.

Barlinnie: He came into their cells.

A prison officer of 30 years has been jailed for sexually assaulting two inmates at Barlinnie.

Brian Johnstone has been sentenced to three years in prison after preying on the men during their time inside and repeatedly attacking them in their cells.

The victims, 26, and 35, recalled how Johnstone would come into their cell, often before they were awake, and touch them inappropriately.

Both men were also subjected to at least one assault in the shower by the 60-year-old.

Johnstone, from Greenock, Inverclyde, denied the charges but was convicted of sexually assaulting his first victim between December 2013 and March 2014 and the second from March to August 2016.

Sheriff Joseph Platt also put Johnstone on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

He told him: "You betrayed the trust of the prison service and your fellow employees."

The younger of the two men and Johnstone's first victim described an incident when Johnston carried out a sex act on him while he lay in bed, ill with food poisoning.

He described the first incident of sexual assault when Johnstone came into his cell and lunged and touched him between his legs, over his boxer shorts.

The man told the jury that Johnston would come into his cell, before he was awake and touch him.

The court also heard of one incident when he was assaulted by Johnstone in the shower area.

