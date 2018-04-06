Family of missing gran 'sick with worry' two months on

Julie Reilly, 47, was last seen at Aldi on Paisley Road West in Glasgow on February 6.

Julie Reilly: Police helicopter called in search.

The family of a missing grandmother have said they are "sick with worry".

Julie Reilly was last seen at Aldi on Paisley Road West in Glasgow on Tuesday, February 6.

Ms Reilly was wearing a dark blue or black jacket, dark jeans and dark trainers with a white trim on the sole.

A police helicopter, divers and dogs have all been called in the search for the 47-year-old.

She socialises in the city centre and the south-side of Glasgow.

Search: She was last seen in Aldi.

Her mother Margaret and younger sister Lynne begged Ms Reilly to come home.

They said: "Please, please, if you are out there somewhere Julie, please let us know you're OK.

"We are all so sick with worry for your safety.

"We love you so much hen and need you back here at home here safe with us.

"If anyone, anywhere, knows of Julie's whereabouts, please don't let us go on like this, I'm begging you from the bottom of my heart.

"Julie is a daughter, a mother, a sister, an auntie and a grandmother to a beautiful grandson, who turned one last month. We all need her home."

They added that it's out of character for Ms Reilly not to speak to anyone.

"Julie never misses any appointments, this is so not Julie," they said.

"She would be with us now if she was able.

"Any friends anywhere, even if we don't know you, please if you know anything, no matter how small, please get in touch with the police, it could help a lot and bring Julie back to us."

Detective chief inspector Mark Bell said: "We had an extremely encouraging response from the local community yesterday, who were very supportive of the investigation and our efforts to trace Julie.

"We spoke to 216 members of the public with a significant amount of information gathered, which will be followed up by the inquiry team in the coming days."

He added: "We are keeping an open mind regarding her whereabouts, however, as time goes on, we cannot rule out the possibility that she may have come to some harm.

"She may have taken ill, become injured or had feelings of low mood - we must consider all these possibilities and a key focus of our investigation is building up a more thorough picture of Julie's life over the past few months."

