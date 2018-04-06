Man guilty of raping teenage girl who later took own life

James Elder, 43, sexually assaulted the 19-year-old girl in September 2016.

Guilty: James Elder, 43, was found guilty of rape. PA

A man who raped a teenage girl, who later took her own life, has been found guilty of the assault.

James Elder, 43, was convicted of raping the 19-year-old at his flat in Parkhead, Glasgow, in September 2016.

The teenager took her own life in December 2016, with her mother telling the court the victim said she felt "disgusting" after the attack.

Her statement was read to jurors, who heard that the teenager had went to Elder's house after an argument at home.

The court heard that when she turned up at Elder's home, three other men were also there.

The assault happened after one of the other men tried to kiss her, before Elder attacked her.

The victim said in her police statement: "I was being held down by my arms and he was having sex with me."

She said the attack lasted 10 minutes, but "seemed like forever", recalling at one point she "slapped" out in a bid to get away.

She told police: "I remember feeling disgusting."

The trial heard the girl had initially ended up in hospital shortly after the rape when her mother caught her swallowing tablets.

At the Glasgow High Court, her mother said: "It was not the daughter I knew. She was hysterical.

"She was just confused, irritable...just all over the place."

Her mother said her daughter went on to blurt out that Elder "raped" her. The woman told the jury: "She kneeled beside me and started crying.

"She put her head onto my lap. I just grabbed her, and put my arms around her and gave her a cuddle.

"I wish I could do that now."

The teenager's mother became emotional during her own testimony. Asked was she fine to continue, she replied: "I am never going to be alright, but carry on.

"I just want to get justice. I am my daughter's voice now.

"You will never understand until you lose a child."

Elder was found guilty of the sexual assault and was remanded in custody as sentencing was adjourned for reports.

After the verdict, Judge Lord Matthews told jurors: "This has been a particularly tragic case."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.