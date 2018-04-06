Teenage girl, 14, missing from home since Thursday
Rhiannon Orr was last seen in East Dunbartonshire at 11pm on Thursday.
A 14-year-old girl has been missing from her home in East Dunbartonshire since Thursday night.
Rhiannon Orr, 14, was last seen at around 11pm at an address in Highfield Road, Kirkintilloch.
She is described as white, 5ft 8 and of slim build with long light brown hair.
When she was last seen she was wearing a long sleeved black top with the shoulders cut out, blue jeans and white trainers. She sometimes wears glasses.
Inspector Natalie Carr said: "Rhiannon is known to frequent the skate park within Waverley Park, Merkland Nature Reserve and also visits MacDonalds in Kirkintilloch with her friends."
Anyone with any information on Rhiannon's whereabouts should contact Kirkintilloch Police Office through 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.