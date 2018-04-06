Teenage girl, 14, missing from home since Thursday

Rhiannon Orr was last seen in East Dunbartonshire at 11pm on Thursday.

Missing: Rhiannon Orr has not been seen since 11pm on Thursday.

A 14-year-old girl has been missing from her home in East Dunbartonshire since Thursday night.

Rhiannon Orr, 14, was last seen at around 11pm at an address in Highfield Road, Kirkintilloch.

She is described as white, 5ft 8 and of slim build with long light brown hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing a long sleeved black top with the shoulders cut out, blue jeans and white trainers. She sometimes wears glasses.

Inspector Natalie Carr said: "Rhiannon is known to frequent the skate park within Waverley Park, Merkland Nature Reserve and also visits MacDonalds in Kirkintilloch with her friends."

Anyone with any information on Rhiannon's whereabouts should contact Kirkintilloch Police Office through 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.