Teenage girl reported missing 'found safe and well'
Rhiannon Orr, 14, was reported missing from her home on Thursday night.
A 14-year-old girl who had been missing from her home in East Dunbartonshire on Thursday night has been found "safe and well".
Rhiannon Orr was reported missing from a home in Highfield Road, Kirkintilloch on Thursday at around 11pm.
A police spokesperson confirmed that she was traced safe on Friday night.
