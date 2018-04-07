Teenage girl reported missing 'found safe and well'

Rhiannon Orr, 14, was reported missing from her home on Thursday night.

Found: Rhiannon Orr was traced safely on Friday night.

A 14-year-old girl who had been missing from her home in East Dunbartonshire on Thursday night has been found "safe and well".

Rhiannon Orr was reported missing from a home in Highfield Road, Kirkintilloch on Thursday at around 11pm.

A police spokesperson confirmed that she was traced safe on Friday night.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.