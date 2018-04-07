Man found seriously injured in residential street

The 30-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A man was seriously assaulted in Glasgow on Friday evening.

At around 4.40pm, police were called to Millroad Drive, Calton, after reports that a man had been injured.

On arrival, they discovered a 30-year-old man who had been seriously injured.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where his current condition is unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: "At around 4.40pm on Friday, police attended an incident on Millroad Drive.

"On arrival, they found a 30-year-old man who had been seriously assaulted.

"The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"Police are appealing for any witnesses in the area, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to contact them on 101."

