Family worried after man, 49, missing for two weeks

William Higgins has been missing from his home in Lanarkshire since March 25.

Police have appealed for any dash-cam footage to help trace a man who has been missing from Lanarkshire for two weeks.

William Higgins, 49, was last seen at 9.10am on Sunday March 25, walking on Ladyacre Road, Lanark.

He is described as white, 5ft 9, of medium build, bald with an auburn beard and moustache.

He is thought to be wearing jeans, brown leather walking boots and a black Berghaus jacket.

Inspector Ross McCallum said: "It has been two weeks since Mr Higgins has been reported missing and officers have been carrying out extensive searches and enquiries.

"The information we have received from the public so far has been invaluable and we are reaching out again in our efforts to trace him.

"We have found footage of him on CCTV on Ladyacre Road on Sunday March 25 and are looking for anybody who was driving on that road, or in the area that day, who may have dash-cam footage that can help us in our enquiries.

"Mr Higgins has been going through a difficult time recently and his family are growing increasingly worried about him as it is completely out of character for him not to keep in contact with his family or friends.

"Any information that can help us trace his movements further would be vital in our efforts to trace Mr Higgins. We urge you to come forward and contact us."

