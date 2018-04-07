'Several injured' after four-car collision on A701

A number of people were taken to Dumfries Royal Infirmary after the incident.

Accident: There was a four car crash in Dumfries. Google

Several people have been injured after a multi-car accident in Dumfries.

At around 4pm on the A701, four cars were involved in a crash near Martinton Place.

Emergency services were called and the road has been closed while they attend the incident.

A number of people were taken to Dumfries Royal Infirmary for treatment, although it is not known how serious the injuries are.

A police spokeswoman said: "At around 4pm on Saturday, four cars were involved in a collision on the A701 and the junction with Martinton Place.

"The incident is ongoing and emergency services are in attendance.

"Several people were taken to Dumfries Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"The road will remain closed while the incident is dealt with."

