Man assaulted by two men 'in broad daylight attack'

The 40-year-old man was seriously assaulted in North Ayrshire on Thursday morning.

Attack: The man was assaulted in broad daylight. Google

A 40-year-old man was attacked after he got out a vehicle in North Ayrshire.

At around 10.15am on Thursday, the man got out the vehicle on Kilwinning Road, Kilwinning near the fire station.

He was approached by two men who assaulted him.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The first suspect is described as male, 6ft tall, with short, dark, receding hair and in his late 20's. He was wearing a dark jacket.

The second suspect was described as being in his late 20's with a pale complexion, short, spiky strawberry blonde hair and beard, with chubby cheeks.

DC Will Thomson said: "This man was assaulted in broad daylight at a busy time of the day, near to temporary traffic lights on Kilwinning Road.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this attack.

"I would also appeal to any vehicle drivers with dash-cams which may have captured the assault or any vehicles in the area at the time to come forward in a bid to identify those responsible."

