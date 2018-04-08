Elderly couple threatened by man in their own home 

The man started banging on the windows and doors of the house.

Threat: The elderly couple were subjected to threats in their own home. Google

An elderly couple in Argyll and Bute were subjected to threats from a man in their own home.

At around 6pm on Friday, a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were at home in Glengilp, Ardrishaig when a man turned up and started banging on their windows and doors, subjecting them to threats.

The man is described as in his 30s, 5ft 8, of slim build, with blonde hair and missing teeth.

He spoke with a Glaswegian accent and was wearing a blue sports jacket, blue jeans and a blue beanie hat.

Detective Sergeant Keith Philip said: "Although nobody was hurt, this incident was frightening for the elderly couple and has left them shaken in their own home.

"We believe that this incident was a case of mistaken identity and are working to trace the person responsible as well as the intended targets.

"We would appeal to anyone who knows anything about this incident or may have seen or heard anything that could help us trace the person responsible."

