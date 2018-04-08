Man arrested following serious assault in Glasgow
A 30-year-old man was found injured in a residential street on Friday.
A 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a serious assault in Glasgow.
On 4.40pm on Friday, a 30-year-old man was found injured on Millroad Drive.
Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.
A police spokeswoman said: "Around 4.40 pm on Friday, police attended an incident on Millroad Drive, Glasgow.
"On arrival they found a man nearby who had been assaulted.
"A 56-year-old man is anticipated to appear in Glasgow sheriff court on Monday."
