Man arrested following serious assault in Glasgow

A 30-year-old man was found injured in a residential street on Friday.

Attacked: The injured man was found on Millroad Drive. Google

A 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a serious assault in Glasgow.

On 4.40pm on Friday, a 30-year-old man was found injured on Millroad Drive.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: "Around 4.40 pm on Friday, police attended an incident on Millroad Drive, Glasgow.

"On arrival they found a man nearby who had been assaulted.

"A 56-year-old man is anticipated to appear in Glasgow sheriff court on Monday."

