Police appeal for owners of dog found wandering streets
The dog was found on Drip Road, Stirling in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police are hoping to find the owner of a dog who was found wandering the streets of Stirling.
The female dog was found on Drip Road in the early hours of Saturday.
Police say the dog isn't chipped but they are keen to reunite her with her owners.
Anyone who recognises the dog is asked to phone police on 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.