Police appeal for owners of dog found wandering streets

The dog was found on Drip Road, Stirling in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Found: The female dog was found in Stirling.

Police are hoping to find the owner of a dog who was found wandering the streets of Stirling.

The female dog was found on Drip Road in the early hours of Saturday.

Police say the dog isn't chipped but they are keen to reunite her with her owners.

Anyone who recognises the dog is asked to phone police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.