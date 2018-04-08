Man found with serious injuries in Glasgow street

A 28-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary to be treated.

A 28-year-old man was found injured in a Glasgow street on Sunday morning.

At around 5am, police were called to Walnut Road after reports that there was an injured man.

The man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary to be treated.

Staff described his condition as serious but stable.

A police spokeswoman said: "At around 5am on Sunday, police were called to Walnut Road, Glasgow, after reports that a man had been injured.

"A 28-year-old man was discovered and taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where staff say he is in a serious but stable condition.

"Inquiries are ongoing into how the man came to be injured."

