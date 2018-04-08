Dad auctions off original-recipe Irn-Bru for charity

The 60 bottles will raise money for Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity.

Charity: Will you bid for the bottles? PA

A dad is fundraising for a children's charity by selling off several cases of original recipe Irn-Bru.

Steven McGowan, from Glasgow, is raising money for Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity by auctioning off five cases of the fizzy drink.

The drinks were donated to him by a close friend.

The dad will also be running the Edinburgh half marathon to raise funds.

Mr McGowan's son Steven was born with a cleft lip and palate. He underwent two operations and attends regular follow-up appointments at the hospital, so the dad wants to give something back.

So far, the highest bid for the 60 glass bottles is £200. The bottles have a retail value of approximately £60.

In the past, Mr McGowan also raised £5000 for CLAPA Scotland.