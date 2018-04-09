Bomb squad called after device found near wildlife park

An old mortar bomb was found near the Heads of Ayr Farm Park in Ayrshire.

Discovery: Cordon was put in place. Google 2018/SWNS

The bomb squad was called after a device was found near a wildlife park.

An old mortar bomb was found near Dunure Road next to the Heads of Ayr Farm Park in Ayrshire.

A cordon was put in place following the discovery at 9.30pm on Saturday.

Officers said a member of the public raised the alarm.

The devise was safely detonated.

