Funding boost for moored paddle steamer Maid of the Loch

Volunteers trying to raise £5.5m to get the vessel back on the water.

The Maid of the Loch is moored at Balloch Pier. Loch Lomond Steamship Company

More cash has been donated to a project to get the Loch Lomond paddle steamer Maid of the Loch back on the water.

The Paddle Steamer Preservation Society (PSPS) has pledged £50,000 to the £5.5m target, which comes after last month's £950,000 Scottish Government donation.

The Maid of the Loch is currently moored at Balloch Pier as a static tourist attraction while a group of dedicated volunteers from charity the Loch Lomond Steamship Company work to bring her back to life.

John Beveridge, chairman of the charity that owns the Maid, said: "The Paddle Steamer Preservation Society has supported us from the beginning, and to now give us £50,000 shows the faith they have in us to get the Maid sailing once again.

"Their support takes us yet another step closer to our goal, and it is a huge boost to have the country's leading preservation organisation demonstrating this commitment.

"We are most grateful, and look forward, with confidence, to the Maid's first sail."

Paul Semple, PSPS national chairman, said: "I am absolutely delighted that the PSPS is able to offer this level of support to help ensure that the Maid of the Loch returns to service.

"I look forward to joining the historic steamer for a sail on Loch Lomond in the near future and I am sure that a fully restored paddle steamer will become a very popular attraction with locals and visitors alike.

"I can't think of a better way to enjoy the stunning Scottish scenery along the bonnie banks than from the decks of a Clyde built steam ship.

"I urge other organisations and individuals to back this project and ensure that future generations can enjoy a great example of 20th-century Scottish engineering."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.