  • STV
  • MySTV

Funding boost for moored paddle steamer Maid of the Loch

STV

Volunteers trying to raise £5.5m to get the vessel back on the water.

The Maid of the Loch is moored at Balloch Pier.
The Maid of the Loch is moored at Balloch Pier. Loch Lomond Steamship Company

More cash has been donated to a project to get the Loch Lomond paddle steamer Maid of the Loch back on the water.

The Paddle Steamer Preservation Society (PSPS) has pledged £50,000 to the £5.5m target, which comes after last month's £950,000 Scottish Government donation.

The Maid of the Loch is currently moored at Balloch Pier as a static tourist attraction while a group of dedicated volunteers from charity the Loch Lomond Steamship Company work to bring her back to life.

John Beveridge, chairman of the charity that owns the Maid, said: "The Paddle Steamer Preservation Society has supported us from the beginning, and to now give us £50,000 shows the faith they have in us to get the Maid sailing once again.

"Their support takes us yet another step closer to our goal, and it is a huge boost to have the country's leading preservation organisation demonstrating this commitment.

"We are most grateful, and look forward, with confidence, to the Maid's first sail."

Paul Semple, PSPS national chairman, said: "I am absolutely delighted that the PSPS is able to offer this level of support to help ensure that the Maid of the Loch returns to service.

"I look forward to joining the historic steamer for a sail on Loch Lomond in the near future and I am sure that a fully restored paddle steamer will become a very popular attraction with locals and visitors alike.

"I can't think of a better way to enjoy the stunning Scottish scenery along the bonnie banks than from the decks of a Clyde built steam ship.

"I urge other organisations and individuals to back this project and ensure that future generations can enjoy a great example of 20th-century Scottish engineering."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.