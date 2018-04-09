Rapist carried out sex attack on eight-year-old girl

James Morrow was on the sex offenders' register for life when he abused the child.

Morrow appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

A convicted rapist carried out a sex attack on an eight-year-old girl.

James Morrow, who was already on the sex offenders' register for life, abused the child at a house in Greenock, Inverclyde, in January this year.

She told her mum what happened before police were alerted.

Morrow pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the girl at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

Prosecutor Angela Gray said the girl had been "bubbly and talkative" before the attack.

But she now refuses to go back into the room where it occurred and has become "quiet and subdued".

The court heard Morrow, from Gourock, had been jailed for 14 years in the mid-90s in England for raping a stranger.

He was remanded in custody pending sentencing in Livingston on May 9.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.