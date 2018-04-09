Unique meteorite Rolex watch up for auction in Glasgow

The timepiece, which contains part of a rare meteorite, will go on sale on Tuesday.

Rare: Watch contains part of meteorite. Issued on behalf of McTear’s by Wave PR.

A unique wristwatch containing parts of a rare meteorite is causing excitement amongst global collectors ahead of its sale in Glasgow.

The platinum and diamond Rolex Day-Date could cost up to £30,000 when it goes up for sale at McTear's Watches Auction this Tuesday on Meiklewood Road.

McTear's say that the watch in itself is a beautiful timepiece, however, it is the stunning dial crafted from the famous Gibeon meteorite that will boost the price by tens of thousands.

The Gibeon fell to earth in prehistoric times in the African country now known as Namibia.

Only a small handful of the dials have been created and no more will ever be produced, making the watch a true collectors piece.

McTear's Head of Watches, Sarah Cotter, said: "The stunning dial is silvery grey in appearance and catches the light beautifully.

"There has been a lot of interest in the watch and we expect a lively auction tomorrow."

The Rolex Day-Date was introduced in 1956 and was only produced in solid eighteen-carat gold or platinum.

It was the first watch to display not only the date but also the day.

The Gibeon example has a diamond set meteorite dial and comes with leather box, outer box, papers, swing tag and Rolex handkerchief.

Anyone interested in purchasing the watch can bid online, in person or over the phone on Tuesday, April 10.

