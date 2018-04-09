Hampden road closure lifted before Scottish Cup semi-finals

The roadworks on Aikenhead Road were initially scheduled to last until June.

Aikenhead Road: Could re-open on Friday. Google

A major road closure near Hampden Park that was initially due to last until June is set to be lifted in time for this weekend's Scottish Cup semi-finals.

The roadworks on Aikenhead Road have been ongoing since the start January in a bid to increase the sewer capacity in the area.

During this time there has been no access to the road from its junction with Prospecthill Road to its junction with Curling Crescent.

The work was scheduled to last five months but Scottish Water announced on Monday that the road will be open again on Friday 13.

The first of the two Scottish Cup semi-finals take place at the national stadium on Saturday when Aberdeen take on Motherwell for a place in the final.

Then on Sunday around 50,000 fans are expected at Hampden as Scottish champions Celtic take on their Glasgow rivals Rangers for the second semi.

The roadworks were part of a city-wide five-year project, which will cost around £250m, to enable Scottish Water to improve the city's waste water infrastructure.

Scottish Water's Ruaridh MacGregor said: "This is really good news for local road users and it means the road will be open to use as normal from next week.

"We are really pleased that the guys have got this road back open several weeks ahead of schedule and in time for this week's Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park.

"We have installed around 300 metres of new pipe work in addition to retaining some of the existing infrastructure.

"This has required us to excavate to depths of three to seven metres to install all these new pipes.

"Sewer flooding can have a serious impact on this area and its local residents, so that is why we are having this investment to increase the capacity of the network and reduce the impact of sewer flooding."

