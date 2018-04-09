Sister and daughter of Troon mum on trial over murder

The pair are accused of killing disabled Sharon Greenop, 46, at the home they shared.

Sharon Greenop: Claimed she was repeatedly struck.

The sister and daughter of a disabled woman accused of her murder have gone on trial.

Lynnette Greenop, 40, and Shayla Greenop, 20, faced the allegations at the High Court in Glasgow.

The pair are charged with killing Sharon Greenop at the home they all shared in Troon, South Ayrshire.

The murder accusation claims the 46-year-old was assaulted on various occasions between September 8 and November 10 2016.

This includes allegations Sharon was repeatedly struck with "object or objects" and had her neck compressed.

It is said injuries were also inflicted "by means unknown" and that there was a failure to obtain medical help.

Sharon is stated to have been so severely hurt that she died.

A fraud charge then includes claims the pair burned scented candles to "conceal the smell emanating" from the "decomposing body".

The duo face an earlier breach of the peace charge.

Lynnette Greenop further faces separate accusations of assault, theft and a charge of claiming "Carer's Allowance" when she was not entitled to.

Both women, both of Ayr, South Ayrshire, have pled not guilty to the allegations.

The trial, before Lady Carmichael, continues.

