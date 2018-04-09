Car lands on roof after overturning near Glasgow park

The crash happened on Monday afternoon on Minard Road close to Queen's Park.

Crash: Car landed on its roof on Minard Road. STV

A car has overturned and landed on its roof near Queen's Park in Glasgow.

The crash happened on Minard Road at its junction with Titwood Road at 3pm on Monday.

The driver of the car is not believed to have been seriously injured in the crash.

The south Glasgow road has been shut while emergency services are on the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A car has landed on its roof, we were called at about 3pm.

"There's just one car involved and emergency services are at the scene."

