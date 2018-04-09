Ex-Emmerdale actor cleared of stalking former girlfriend

Scott Peden was accused of publishing a song and writing a story about Karen Weston last year.

Court: The Sheriff said she had too many lingering doubts about the case.

Former Emmerdale actor Scott Peden has been cleared of stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Mr Peden, 40, was accused of publishing a song and writing a story about former lover Karen Weston, which caused her fear or alarm.

Ms Weston, 28, claimed she was "scared" when she read a song called Karen's Karma, which she believed was about her.

And, when she read a story he had written she alleged it described her and the flat she lived in.

Mr Peden was also accused of staring at her and acting in an intimidating manner at All Saints, the clothes shop on Buchanan Street in Glasgow City Centre, where she is the manager.

But Sheriff Margaret Liddell said she had "too many lingering doubts" and found the charge of stalking Miss Weston between September and October last year, not proven.

Speaking afterwards Mr Peden, from Glasgow's Merchant City said: "I'm just happy that common sense has been seen.

"I don't wish anyone any ill will."

Peden continuously denied stalking Miss Weston and insisted the song and story were not completely based on her.

He said "As a published writer, you take things that happened to your life.

"Ten percent fact and you add fiction around that"

The court heard the relationship started when Mr Peden was a customer at All Saints and they had a casual relationship for a few months.

They were together on and off until July last year when Mr Peden finished the relationship for the final time.

'I am a writer, as much as I have respect for the court and yourself I don't think it's fair I should be censored on my feelings, thoughts and emotions.' Scott Peden

In September he published a song called Karen's Karma which she claimed included a number of references the related to her.

These included her shoe size, working in All Saints and kissing him in a car park.

He also wrote a story that he shared on his Facebook page that had characters called Scott Peters, and Carol.

Miss Weston claimed the descriptions of the Glasgow flat in the story and the girl, including her home town being Bristol, were hers.

She told the court a friend from home reported Mr Peden to the police after she phoned them crying about what she had seen.

The court heard Mr Peden went in to All Saints when Miss Weston was working and was acting oddly in the shop, pacing up and down.

Asked how she felt about the song, the story and him being at her place of work and she said: "Scared."

In evidence the actor said he is entitled to write about about his feelings and what happens in his life.

When it was a put to him Karen's Karma is about Miss Weston he said "not necessarily", and that some words are more lyrical.

He also denied that he had ever kissed Miss Weston in a car park and that the term all saints, has a different meaning in the song, not a reference to the shop.

Mr Peden said his intention was never to cause Miss Weston any fear or alarm.

He told fiscal depute Jonathan Kemp: "If I have caused that woman fear or alarm I will apologise.

"I am a writer, as much as I have respect for the court and yourself I don't think it's fair I should be censored on my feelings, thoughts and emotions."

He also said he never sent her his work or contacted her about it.

Mr Peden told the court he went to All Saints but did not approach or speak to Miss Weston and only went to a shop he has shopped at for a number of years.

The actor starred in the 2013 Paul Ferris film The Wee Man as underworld henchman Joe Hanlon.

More recently appeared on British screens playing a Scottish hard man in Emmerdale at the beginning of last year.

