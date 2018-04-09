Teenager walked to hospital after street stabbing 

Police said a girl came to his aid and helped him to the nearby Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Police: The man was attacked on Shieldhall Road. Google

A teenager managed to walk to hospital after being stabbed in Glasgow.

The 18-year-old man was in the company of two teenage girls, when he was challenged and then attacked by two men on Shieldhall Road, around 11.30pm on Saturday.

Police said the girls ran off but another girl, not connected to the incident, came to his aid and helped him walk to the nearby Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

He received treatment to stabs wounds and has since been released.

The suspects are both described as white, between 17 and 20, around 5ft 9in and of slim build.

Both were wearing dark coloured Lacoste tracksuits and it is thought there were two teenage girls with them as well.

Officers are trying to trace the girls who were caught up in the attack.

Detective Constable Mark Hendry said: "The young man and his two pals had popped out from a party nearby to get supplies from the local garage when the two suspects approached him.

"They challenged him but he walked on ignoring them, however, they caught up with him and stabbed him.

"By this time his friends had run off but another teenage girl, not connected to the incident, came to his aid and he got to hospital.

"We are currently checking CCTV in the area and carrying out local inquiries, however, have still to speak to the girls he was with or indeed the girl who helped him out."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Govan CID via 101 quoting incident number 0192/08/04/18 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

