Stuart Cosgrove leads Glasgow's bid for Channel 4 HQ

STV

The London-based channel intends to establish a new office elsewhere in the UK.

Channel 4: Station's London HQ. PA

Broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove is leading Glasgow's bid to convince Channel 4 to open its new national headquarters in the city.

The London-based channel intends to establish a new office elsewhere in the UK while retaining its presence in the the capital.

It will reportedly be the largest restructuring of the channel in its 35-year history.

A UK-wide bidding process opens this month and the decision will be announced later this year. Two smaller hubs outside London will also open in 2019.

Mr Cosgrove, who served as Channel 4's controller of entertainment until 2015, will chair a board intended to guide Glasgow's bid.

"Glasgow has everything Channel 4 needs in a new home, including a dynamic and original independent broadcast sector," he said.

"The same values and qualities that typify Glasgow are ingrained in the culture and identity of Channel 4.

"They are bold and provocative, with real heart - and they both attract and celebrate innovative and diverse people. Channel 4 and Glasgow are made for one another."

Fewer than 30 of Channel 4's 800 staff are currently based outside central London and 300 will move to new locations as part of the restructuring.

Alan Clements, chief executive of STV Productions, said: "We're proud to be an integral part of the innovative, passionate hub of Glasgow's thriving creative industries sector, which boasts a superb, talented skills base and a strong record of success both nationally and internationally.

"We would be delighted to see a national HQ for Channel 4 joining this exciting media environment; enabling the partnerships we already enjoy with the channel to be further enhanced and extended."

Mark Hedgecoe, head of the BBC's Pacific Quay Productions, added: "We are very excited about Glasgow's bid.

"BBC Studios has a range of production bases around the UK and has a commitment to making programmes outside London."

