Ardrossan Harbour redevelopment work given green light 

Emma Beesley

Scotland's transport minister announced plans to improve the lifeline ferry service.

Ardrossan Harbour with CalMac ferry
CC by Albert Bridge

Major improvement works at Ardrossan Harbour have been given the green light, Scotland's transport minister has announced.

A preferred design option for the harbour upgrade, which will improve the facility's operations and resilience, has been chosen by the Ardrossan Harbour Taskforce.

The group, coordinated by Transport Scotland and chaired by Humza Yousaf, is responsible for supporting the lifeline ferry services.

Plans include realigning the current berth at Ardrossan, installing a new linkspan and constructing a new terminal building.

Mr Yousaf said: "This is excellent news and I thank all the organisations that make up the Taskforce for their efforts.

"The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring that the Arran ferry service is fit for the future. These plans will help bring greater resilience and reliability to the link."

North Ayrshire Council leader Joe Cullinane said: "This is great news and means we can now press forward with the exciting plans for the harbour.

"Alongside our partners on the working group, we have been working hard to ensure Ardrossan Harbour is of a standard which will allow it to support to lifeline ferry services and the new vessel on the Arran route for many years to come."

The decision comes almost exactly one year on from the decision to retain the historic Ardrossan to Brodick ferry route.

He added: "We fought a long, hard campaign to retain the Ardrossan-Brodick and the Campbeltown ferry routes so we are delighted that we can move on to the next stage.

"We fully expect that once the improvement works have been carried out at harbour, it can be the catalyst for the wider regeneration of the Ardrossan area."

