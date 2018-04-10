Lingerie company Ultimo to cease trading in the UK

The firm, founded in Glasgow by Michelle Mone in 1996, made the announcement on Tuesday.

Michelle Mone: Resigned as director in 2015 (file pic). Ken McKay / Rex / ITV

Lingerie firm Ultimo has announced it is to cease trading in the UK.

The company was founded in Glasgow by Michelle Mone, now known as Baroness Mone of Mayfair, in 1996.

It achieved international success after Julia Roberts reportedly wore one of the firm's bras in the hit film Erin Brockovich.

Penny Lancaster and Rachel Hunter have also modelled the company's products.

Sri-Lankan based MAS holdings acquired a majority shareholding in parent company Ultimo Brands International Ltd in 2014, with Tory peer Lady Mone resigning as a director of this company the following year.

Now the firm has announced that following an extensive review of the business, the operation in the UK will cease trading.

Staff at the Ultimo headquarters in East Kilbride have been informed, with a formal redundancy consultation now underway with 11 employees.

Retail partners and suppliers have also been told of the decision.

An Ultimo spokesman said: "The last few years have been extremely challenging for Ultimo, driven by increasing competition in the market and more cautious consumer spending due to the uncertainty surrounding the UK economy over the last 18 months.

"Having reviewed the business' performance over the last three years as well as future prospects and considering the retail environment within which the business is operating, the board has, with regret, decided to cease operations of the Ultimo business in the UK."

Ultimo's UK operations will be wound up at the end of June, with the company pledging to honour financial commitments with suppliers and partners.

Its website will continue trading until April 15, with Ultimo products still available while stocks last.

