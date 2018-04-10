  • STV
Troon mum found dead 'had been assaulted by sister'

Murder trial hears from father of Sharon Greenop who died after alleged string of assaults.

Sharon Greenop: Sister and daughter accused of murder (file pic).
A woman found dead in her home had allegedly been assaulted by her sister months before, a murder trial has heard.

Sharon Greenop was described as having a black eye after reportedly being struck by sister Lynnette Greenop in August 2016.

A jury was told on Tuesday how Lynnette cared for disabled Sharon, 46, at her home in Troon, South Ayrshire.

It was claimed Sharon was frightened of her sister, who was described as "dominant".

The evidence was heard at the High Court in Glasgow where Lynnette, 40, and Sharon's 20-year-old daughter Shayla are accused of murder.

Prosecutors claim Sharon was assaulted on numerous occasions between September and November 2016.

They allege that Sharon died from severe injuries inflicted in these attacks.

Sharon and Lynnette's father Derek Greenop told the trial on Tuesday that on one occasion he visited his daughter she had a black eye.

The retired baker said Sharon told him she had been injured when Lynette hit her.

He added: "Sharon was frightened of Lynnette. She had to watch what she was saying in front her."

Mr Greenop agreed that Lynette was a "dominant sort of person" and admitted he had been intimidated by her.

The two accused, who both live in Ayr, South Ayrshire, deny all charges and the trial, before Lady Carmichael, continues.

Sharon's other sister Diane Hogg also gave evidence, telling the trial she was concerned about her sister's "dirty" house.

The 43-year-old told the trial: "It was just the overall state. It was very unclean."

She added: "There was a lack of food in the house. The washing machine had been broken for six months."

Ms Hogg said she was told Sharon could not afford to repair the washing machine and that she was "only eating supernoodles".

The witness, who works as a carer, said she stopped visiting Sharon's home in 2013.

