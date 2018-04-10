  • STV
Scots charity cafe workers receive invite to royal wedding

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Social enterprise volunteer Amy Wright said she is 'very excited' to attend the nuptials.

Amy Wright: 26-year-old from Annan invited to Windsor. PA

A volunteer social enterprise worker from Dumfries has said she is "very excited" after being invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials.

Amy Wright, 26, is chairwoman of the board of directors for The Usual Place cafe in the town, which provides employability and training for young adults with additional support needs.

She said the invite to the royal wedding on May 19 for her and Heather Hall, chief executive of The Usual Place, was a testament to the whole team at the cafe.

Ms Wright, from Annan in Dumfries and Galloway, along with Ms Hall, were nominated by the Lord Lieutenant of Dumfries and will join around 1200 members of the public allowed onto the grounds of Windsor Castle on the big day.

They will form part of a total crowd of 2640 onlookers who will watch the arrivals of the bride and groom and their guests at St George's Chapel and see the newlyweds start their carriage procession through Windsor.

Kensington Palace has also announced a guest list of around 600 people for the wedding ceremony itself, who will mostly be friends, colleagues and acquaintances of the Prince and Ms Markle.

Political leaders in the UK and around the world have not been included on the guest list, including Prime Minister Theresa May and US president Donald Trump.

The palace said it had consulted with the UK Government on the decision.

Ms Wright said: "It was a major surprise to the whole Usual Place team that we got this invitation.

"I didn't realise there were going to be public guests at the Royal Wedding and I feel as part of this team very proud at being picked.

"I think it's amazing for the whole team at The Usual Place but also for Dumfriesshire."

She added: "I'm very much looking forward to going. I do try to keep up with what the younger royals are doing because there's not that much age difference between us.

"I think it's quite amazing that Prince Harry and Meghan have invited a large number of the public to their wedding."

Compared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011, where a host of foreign heads of state or their representatives attended the Westminster Abbey ceremony, the May 19 nuptials will be a quieter affair.

The prince is not in the immediate line of succession, unlike his brother William.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "It has been decided that an official list of political leaders - both UK and international - is not required for Prince Harry and Ms Markle's wedding.

"Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the royal household."

