Forensic experts access Cameron House hotel after blaze

Two men died after the fire ripped through the building on Monday December 18.

Cameron House: 200 people were evacuated from the hotel. STV

Forensic examiners have been given access to a hotel devastated by a major fire which claimed the lives of two guests.

Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson, from London, died following the blaze at Cameron House Hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond on Monday December 18.

More than 200 guests were evacuated from the building, including a family of two adults and a child who were rescued by ladder and taken to hospital in Glasgow but later discharged.

Around 70 firefighters fought the blaze at the main building of the five-star hotel, which has been closed since the fire.

Experts were allowed access to the structure last week and are investigating what may have caused the blaze.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm that following extensive structural work, scene examiners have now been allowed to access Cameron House hotel.

"A full forensic examination is ongoing and the investigation continues to establish the exact details surrounding this incident.

"Family liaison officers are in regular contact with the families of both men and are keeping them up to date on any developments."

A statement on the Cameron House hotel website said: "We would kindly ask all our guests and customers to bear with us as we work closely with the Fire Service and Police Scotland to establish the extent of the damage and to ascertain when we will be able to reopen."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5686162628001-cameron-house-fire.jpg" />

