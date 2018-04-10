Schoolboy, 13, 'stabbed and punched man in murder bid'

The teen has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of Jordan Harper in Glasgow.

Clyde Walkway: Alleged to have had a knife. Google 2018/Police Scotland

A 13-year-old boy has been accused of trying to kill a man by stabbing and punching him.

The youngster appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of Jordan Harper at the Clyde Walkway in Glasgow.

It's alleged the schoolboy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, while acting with another person, repeatedly punched the 21-year-old on the head and repeatedly stabbed him on the body.

He appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court and made no plea.

The schoolboy faces another charge of being in possession of a knife and a third charge of throwing a jacket and knife into the River Clyde in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

Sheriff Andrew Cubie granted bail and the youngster is expected to return to court at a later date.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.