'Inspirational broadcaster' Alex Dickson dies aged 82

Mr Dickson was a central figure in the history of Radio Clyde.

Alex Dickson: Worked for STV before embarking on radio career. Big Partnership

An "inspirational broadcaster" and one of the central figures in the history of Radio Clyde has died following a battle with lung cancer.

Alex Dickson joined the station when it launched in 1973 and worked in different roles before becoming its managing director in 1996.

During his time as Head of News he set up a training centre within Radio Clyde for journalists, helping to launch the careers of broadcasters including Jackie Bird, Ross King, Bill Turnbull and Paul Coia.

He went on to serve as head of programming and won a succession of awards for the station.

Mr Dickson retired in 2000, after the station posted its best-ever listening figures since.

In the years preceding his radio career, Mr Dickson had worked as a feature writer for the Scottish Daily Mail and a news reporter at STV.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Dickson, who died aged 82 on Tuesday.

Graham Bryce, group managing director of Bauer Radio in Scotland, said: "Alex Dickson was an inspirational broadcaster, an influential leader and one of the key figures in the growth of UK commercial radio.

"The high editorial standards and attention to detail he insisted upon were legendary and set the bar for others to follow.

"Our thoughts are with his family and many friends at this sad time."

Mr Dickson was an Honorary Air Commodore of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force and received the Queen's Volunteer Reserves Medal (Q.V.R.M.).

He is survived by his wife Anna, aged 82, and son Simon, a TV producer with Channel 4.

