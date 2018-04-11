Arrest after crash leaves car perched on top of post box

The collision happened on Kirkintilloch Road in Lenzie at around 5.40pm on Sunday.

Lenzie: Car was badly damaged in crash.

A woman has been arrested after a car smashed into a post box, knocking it over and leaving the vehicle sitting on top.

The crash happened on Kirkintilloch Road in Lenzie at around 5.40pm on Sunday, April 8.

Police were called to the scene and a woman was arrested over alleged road traffic offences.

The red post box was ripped out of the ground during the crash on the outskirts of Glasgow.

The car which struck it was left badly damaged, suspended off the ground by its front axle.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A woman was arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences.

"She was released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

