Urgent repairs close Glasgow - Fort William railway line

Trains between Queen Street and Oban/Fort William are terminating at Crianlarich.

ScotRail: Disruption on Glasgow - Fort William line (file pic). SWNS

Urgent repairs have shut a railway line between Glasgow and the Highlands.

Trains between Queen Street and Oban/Fort William were terminating at Crianlarich on Wednesday morning.

Repairs are under way on the line between Ardlui and Arrochar in Argyll and Bute.

It is unclear what necessitated the work.

Trains between Inverness and Aberdeen were also disrupted by a signalling fault.

Services between Aberdeen and Inverurie were being cancelled, with replacement buses arranged.

