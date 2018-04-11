Urgent repairs close Glasgow - Fort William railway line
Trains between Queen Street and Oban/Fort William are terminating at Crianlarich.
Urgent repairs have shut a railway line between Glasgow and the Highlands.
Trains between Queen Street and Oban/Fort William were terminating at Crianlarich on Wednesday morning.
Repairs are under way on the line between Ardlui and Arrochar in Argyll and Bute.
It is unclear what necessitated the work.
Trains between Inverness and Aberdeen were also disrupted by a signalling fault.
Services between Aberdeen and Inverurie were being cancelled, with replacement buses arranged.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.