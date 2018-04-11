Pet ban for owner who neglected dog suffering from tumour

Gael Gartshore, 49, left Paddy with a large facial tumour and severe matting in Hamilton.

Neglected: Dog struggled to walk.

A neglected dog which was left with a tumour and severe matting had to be put down.

Gael Gartshore was banned from owning animals for three years and given a £220 fine over the mistreatment of the pet in Hamilton.

The 49-year-old, of Farm Road, pleaded guilty to failing to seek vet advice or treatment for Paddy, who was suffering from a number of health conditions including severe matting and a large facial tumour.

The dog was put down following the ordeal.

Scottish SPCA inspector Emma Sergeant said: "Paddy had a large facial tumour which covered a significant section of his head.

"There was a complete disregard for any basic grooming as his coat was matted to the point that he had extreme difficulty walking and couldn't even see.

"Paddy's body condition was so striking and distinct to the point that any dog owner should have recognised the urgent need for veterinary attention.

"Sadly, as Paddy's condition had developed into such a state, the decision was made, by a veterinary professional, that the kindest thing was to put him to sleep.

"We welcome the fact that Gartshore has been dealt with by the court and the sentence handed down.

"We hope she will give serious consideration about her suitability to care for other animals in the future."

