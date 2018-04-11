Priest who sexually abused three young boys jailed

One of the victims urged others to come forward after Father Francis Moore's sentencing.

A priest has been jailed for nine years for the historic sexual abuse of three young boys.

Father Francis Moore, 82, was told by judge Rita Rae that he had abused his position.

One of the boys, now 49-year-old Paul Smyth, has urged other victims of historic abuse to come forward.

Moore, who was also known as Father Paul, was found guilty after trial at the High Court in Glasgow last month. He also abused a trainee priest.

Judge Lady Rae told the Moore: "You have been convicted of despicable crimes involving the sexual abuse of three children 40 years and more recently of a student priest.

"In carrying out these crime you took advantage of your position as a minister of religion, a profession from which the public, including children, ought to be able to expect integrity, trust, support and pastoral care. What you did was a gross breach of trust."

Moore showed no emotion as he was led away to begin his sentence.

Mr Smyth, now aged 49, who was sexually abused as a boy on Irvine beach, gave up his right to anonymity.

Outside court, he said: "I am glad justice is done and I can finally put this behind me. I am sure there are other survivors who were too scared to come forward.

"I would urge all victims of historic abuse to go to the police and give their testimony. Tell a teacher, tell your parents, tell the police, tell the clergy. There are good clergy as well as abusive clergy in the Catholic Church."

The court heard that allegations against Father Moore were first raised in 1996, but it was not until 2015 that a major police investigation was launched after former Labour MSP Graeme Pearson raised the matter in the Scottish Parliament.

Moore denied sexually abusing the three boys and a student priest between 1977 and 1996.

Defence QC Gordon Jackson said: "This was a man who did a lot of good in the community. He is a man who has had tremendous difficulties with his own sexuality."

